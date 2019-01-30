AirBuddy connects your AirPods to your Mac

AirBuddy brings your Mac and AirPods together. — Picture courtesy of AirBuddy

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 — While many find it strange that Apple’s AirPods still don’t integrate seamlessly with Mac like they do with iOS devices, a 9to5Mac developer created a long-overdue solution: AirBuddy.

As announced by 9to5Mac Monday, the company’s own developer Guilherme Rambo created a macOS utility, AirBuddy, that connects your AirPods to your Mac as easily as they do to your iPhone.

According to the app download page, “you can open up your AirPods case next to your Mac and see the status right away, just like it is on your iPhone or iPad. A simple click and you’re connected and playing your Mac’s audio to AirPods” without your music being automatically switched from the laptop speakers to the headphones.

After the utility is installed, you can choose where on the screen the corresponding widget is placed that displays everything from the charging status of your AirPods, their charging case, and even other non-Apple branded W1 headsets like Beats headphones.

Following Rambo’s initial announcement was a generous list of features he’s considering adding to this application including a “less-intrusive version of the status window as an option” and notifications for when “a nearby device is running out of battery.”

Features I’m considering for AirBuddy:

- Show status for Magic Mouse, Keyboard, etc (I don’t have the hardware to test that yet)

- Offer a less-intrusive version of the status window as an option

- Show a notification when a nearby device is running out of battery — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) January 28, 2019

The application runs on macOS Mojave or anything more recent. You can pay whatever you like for the application as long as it’s US$5 (RM20.55) or more. — AFP-Relaxnews