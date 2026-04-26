NILAI, April 26 — National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang scored a sensational home victory when he clinched the men’s keirin title at the 2026 Track Cycling World Cup at the National Velodrome here last night.

Mohd Azizulhasni, nicknamed “Pocket Rocketman”, capitalised on strong home support to deliver a powerful ride, crossing the finish line first and sending the velodrome into rapturous celebration.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist staved off some strong challengers, including the Netherlands’ reigning world champion Harrie Lavreysen, who finished second, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul settled for third.

The victory is Mohd Azizulhasni’s second in the World Cup series this season, having won the same event in Perth, Australia, in March.

Earlier, all eyes were on Mohd Azizulhasni and Lavreysen as they faced off in heat two of the second round, with the Dutchman emerging victorious, while the Malaysian advanced to the semi-finals in second place.

Meanwhile, Emma Finucane of Great Britain captured the women’s sprint title after defeating world champion (holding rainbow jersey) Hetty van de Wouw of the Netherlands in the gold medal race.

China’s Yuan Liying, as expected, took the bronze medal after overcoming Canada’s Lauriane Genest. — Bernama