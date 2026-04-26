NILAI, April 26 — National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has described his men’s keirin gold medal victory at the 2026 Track Cycling World Cup at the National Velodrome here as a very special moment in his career.

Amid rapturous applause from thousands of home fans, Azizulhasni, nicknamed the “Pocket Rocketman”, admitted that competing on home ground required exceptional mental strength to cope with pressure and the country’s high expectations.

“Honestly, racing at home is not easy because of the pressure and expectations. But, Alhamdulillah, I tapped into my nearly 20 years of experience at the highest level to stay focused.

“My approach since this morning’s session was to take it one step at a time. For me, tonight is very special (competing) in front of the home crowd, mostly in front of my family - my wife, my kids. My mother is also here,” he said after the race.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist faced an acid test in the second round in the morning session when he was forced to sprint earlier than planned after being boxed in by his rivals, which left him extremely exhausted.

He said the hot weather conditions, which caused him to sweat a lot, required him to be more mindful of the sports science aspects, particularly hydration and nutrition, to ensure he would be in prime shape in the final.

“I had to be very careful with nutrition and hydration. If I drink too much, my stomach would feel uncomfortable, and that would affect the quality of my sprints. However, all these sacrifices have been worth it on this meaningful night,” said the 2017 keirin world champion.

Commenting on the final, Azizulhasni said he spotted an opening at the right time to launch into the offensive and head for the finish line.

“I feel that it was my experience that helped me make that move. It’s not easy to ride through the gaps. Alhamdulillah, I managed to dig deep and sprint away in the last 80 metres,” said Azizulhasni, who is slated to compete in the individual sprint event tomorrow.

Azizulhasni’s outstanding performance saw him beat reigning world champion Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands into second place, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul had to settle for third.

The victory marked Azizulhasni’s second World Cup win of the season, having won the same event in Perth, Australia, in March. — Bernama