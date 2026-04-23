MILAN, April 23 — Lazio will face Inter Milan in the Italian Cup final after beating Atalanta 2-1 on penalties on Tuesday to decide a semi-final which finished 3-3 on aggregate after extra time.

Edoardo Motta was the hero for Lazio by saving four of Atalanta’s five spot-kicks following an eventful 1-1 draw in Bergamo which Atalanta were unlucky not to win before the shootout.

Mario Pasalic took the tie to extra time with a deflected strike in the 86th minute, seconds after Alessio Romagnoli had looked to have volleyed Lazio into the final.

Atalanta had two goals ruled out, with Ederson denied a 61st-minute opener due to Nikola Krstovic being judged to have fouled Motta and Giacomo Raspadori being caught just offside in the first half of extra time.

Their luck got no better in the shootout with Motta saving four penalties in a row after Raspadori slotted home Atalanta’s first, the 21-year-old denying Charles De Ketelaere to secure Lazio’s passage to next month’s final in Rome.

Lazio will face Inter, winners over Como on Tuesday, on May 13 at their home ground of the Stadio Olimpico. — AFP