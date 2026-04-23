LONDON, April 23 — Iranian player Hossein Vafaei began his campaign at the snooker world championship on Wednesday in positive fashion as he aims to bring some joy to his war-torn homeland.

Vafaei, 31 – Iran’s first professional snooker player – managed to blank out worries about his loved ones back home to qualify for what is his fifth appearance in the championships and leads Si Jiahui 6-3 after the first session.

The war, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has since engulfed the Gulf countries and Lebanon and ignited fears of a global energy shock.

At the moment an uneasy truce reigns which was extended by US President Donald Trump at the eleventh hour on Tuesday.

However, Vafaei, who made history when he won a world-ranking tournament in 2022, told the BBC it was hard for others to imagine the rollercoaster of emotions he is going through.

“You get a bad text in the day and you can’t focus on your job. How can I focus?” said Vafaei, who reached the last 16 in 2023 and 2025.

“No one knows how tough it is but hopefully it will be over soon, then the safety comes back to my country.”

Vafaei said fortunately for his peace of mind his family had not been harmed during the war.

“It’s been very hard, very, very hard. My family are safe,” said Vafaei, who is known as the “Persian Prince”.

“I’m fighting as well for my country, for my family and I’m trying my best and will give it my all.”

Vafaei, who hails from Abadan in the southwestern province of Khuzestan bordering Iraq, said his match would be watched in Iran and he hoped to give his compatriots a much-needed lift.

“If I do well, if they can see me -- of course, some of them can see me -- it will be a proud moment,” said Vafaei. — AFP