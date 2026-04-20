MANCHESTER, April 20 — Pep Guardiola said that Manchester City’s vital 2-1 victory over Arsenal has only given his side “hope” in the Premier League title race as they look to hunt down the Gunners.

City are three points behind the leaders but have a game in hand and would go top for the first time this year if they beat struggling Burnley on Wednesday.

Guardiola’s men are now favourites for a seventh league title in his 10 seasons in Manchester, with momentum very much in their favour.

Arsenal have lost their last four games in domestic competitions, including the League Cup final to City last month.

But even if City win at Burnley, the sides will only be level on points with five games remaining.

“We are there, but the reality is what? Who is the top of the league? We are not. Who has the better goal difference?

“So, step-by-step. But of course, we’ve got hope to still extend the chances to fight in the league.”

Erling Haaland struck the winner 25 minutes from time in a game of fine margins.

Arsenal hit the post twice in the second half, either side of Haaland’s strike, and also missed two glorious chances through Kai Havertz.

Rayan Cherki’s sensational solo run and finish had given City an early lead that was almost immediately wiped out when Havertz charged down an attempted clearance by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But it was Bernardo Silva who earned rave reviews from Guardiola in the week he announced that he will depart at the end of the season after nine years at the Etihad.

“You have to write the word legend in capital letters for him, not for today but for every single game during nine years,” added Guardiola.

“He is a special player. Wherever he will go, the team will be so lucky!” — AFP