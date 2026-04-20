KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — The unwavering support and cheers of 20,589 spectators at Likas Stadium here acted as the crucial “12th man”, providing the extraordinary energy to propel Sabah FC to Challenge Cup victory last night.

Sabah FC head coach Juan Torres Garrido said the massive home crowd played an instrumental role in ending the Rhinos’ seven-year trophy drought, their last success being the 2019 Premier League title, particularly during a tense first half of the final.

“Definitely (the crowd made the difference). Surviving those bad minutes in the first half was probably because we were at home and had that support.

“The extra energy in the second half, extra time, and the penalty shootout... we felt the support, and for sure they were an important part of it,” he told a press conference after the match.

Sabah FC lifted this season’s Challenge Cup after defeating Penang FC 4-3 in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 aggregate draw at the end of regulation time.

Reflecting on the match’s dynamics, Garrido admitted his squad struggled to dictate the tempo for about 20 minutes in the first half, despite initially starting the game on the right foot.

He said finals are inherently emotional, and early mistakes led to doubts among the players, briefly disrupting their rhythm.

“Towards the end of the first half, we started to have control of the game again. I think for most of the match, we were the better team and deserved to win,” he said.

Despite a goalless draw after regulation and extra time, the Spanish tactician said his players’ resilience kept them focused, eventually securing victory in the penalty shootout.

Garrido, who is in his first season with Sabah FC, described securing the trophy on home soil as highly satisfying, and said the victory would inject fresh motivation and positive energy into the squad as they aim to finish the season strongly.

Meanwhile, Penang FC head coach Wan Rohaimi Wan Ismail admitted that shortcomings in attack were the main factor behind his side’s failure to seal victory in regulation time, despite creating numerous dangerous chances.

“I admit that from the start of the season until now, we have had issues with finishing. Had we converted one of our clear chances in the first half, the course of the match could have been different, as a goal in a final places significant pressure on the opposition,” he said.

Wan Rohaimi described the penalty shootout as a 50-50 affair but said luck was not on his side.

Despite the defeat, he expressed pride in his players for their composure in handling intense pressure from the home crowd throughout the 120 minutes.

“Initially, I was slightly concerned about the pressure from the home supporters. However, seeing my players absorb the pressure well and maintain their focus is something I am very proud of,” he said.

On his team’s overall performance, he declined to single out individuals, stressing that the display reflected a strong collective effort.

“There is no need to mention two or three names, as every player gave more than 100 per cent on the pitch. Although we lost, we fought hard, and I hope this high level of commitment can be further improved in the remaining four league matches,” he added. — Bernama