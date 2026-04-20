KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — Sabah FC lifted this season’s Challenge Cup after defeating Penang FC 4-3 in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 aggregate draw at the end of regulation time at the Likas Stadium here last night.

In front of 20,589 spectators, Sabah dominated the first half, but Penang appeared more dangerous with swift counter-attacks and more attempts on goal.

However, poor finishing that had affected them in the first leg continued to trouble the Black Panthers.

The same pattern persisted in the second half, with Sabah controlling possession while Penang kept pressing forward. Tchetche Kipre had several chances, but both sides struggled to break the deadlock.

Towards the end of regulation time, Juan Torres Garrido’s men intensified their attacks and created opportunities, but Penang’s defence held firm inside the penalty area.

The pace slowed during extra time as players showed signs of fatigue, though both teams continued to push forward.

After 120 minutes, neither side managed to find the breakthrough, sending the match into a penalty shootout.

The drama then unfolded, with Sabah goalkeeper Damien Lim and Penang’s Ramdhan Ab Hamid each saving two penalties, leaving the score tied at 3-3 after the initial five kicks.

However, in sudden death, Penang defender Adib Raop missed his spot-kick, disappointing the Black Panthers supporters.

Sabah winger Farhan Roslan then calmly converted his penalty to beat Ramdhan.

Farhan’s decisive strike secured the Challenge Cup for the Rhinos after seven years, their last title being the Premier League in 2019, and marked the first time the trophy has been won by a team from Borneo.

Earlier, before the match, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) presented a contribution of RM20,000 to the Sabah State Government fund to assist victims of a fire in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan, involving 9,007 residents.

Those present also observed a one-minute silence in remembrance of those affected by the incident, which occurred early yesterday morning. — Bernama