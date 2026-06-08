KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — World No 8 Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani staged a magnificent fightback to beat Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin to silence the home crown and end Malaysia’s 18-year drought for the men’s doubles title in the Indonesia Open Badminton Championships in Jakarta today.

The Malaysians had to toil for 49 minutes to subdue the world No 12 Indonesians 13-21, 21-19, 21-10 at the iconic Istora Senayan.

“We are grateful that we were able to win today once again at Istora Senayan. Thank you to my partner and sponsor for the support,” Sze Fei said in an audio clip shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin took home US$107,300 (RM432,365) for lifting the prestigious World Tour Super 1000 title

The Malaysian pair had defeated the same opponents en route to winning the Indonesia Masters crown at the same venue in January. — Bernama