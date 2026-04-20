SHAH ALAM, April 20 — The Selangor State Government will consider proposals from all state assemblymen in this State Legislative Assembly sitting, following the view of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to postpone holding the 2026 Malaysia Games (Sukma).

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Exco Mohd Najwan Halimi said he was grateful for His Highness’ address during the opening of the Selangor State Assembly meeting, especially regarding the proposal to postpone the biennial games.

“However, we are waiting for the assemblymen to discuss first and (listen to) their views, and from that, God willing, the state government will examine and look at the need to either postpone or continue.

“Let’s not misunderstand, in the address (it is) the view and the appropriateness of whether to continue (the organisation of Sukma) or postpone,” he told reporters after the Opening Ceremony of the Fourth Session of the 15th Selangor State Legislative Assembly in 2026 at the Selangor State Assembly today.

The chairman of the 22nd Sukma Implementing Committee and the Selangor 2026 Para Sukma is of the view that the postponement of Sukma needs to be viewed comprehensively because it is a national-level sports event that was decided jointly with other states and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

“However, the decree of the Sultan should be used as a guide for us to make any decisions. For this state assembly session, we will leave it to the assemblymen to discuss first,” he said.

The Sultan of Selangor believes that the organisation of the Sukma Games in the state should be postponed until the crisis in West Asia is over.

Sultan Sharafuddin said the postponement is also appropriate until the reconstruction of the Shah Alam Stadium is fully completed.

Sukma Selangor 2026 is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 24.

Youth and Sports Minister Mohammed Taufiq Johari previously said the biennial games would be held on a smaller scale to save on organising costs without reducing the number of sports and events contested.

He said the move was taken after the Games supreme committee took note of the global energy crisis and the global economic impact that was also being felt in this country. — Bernama