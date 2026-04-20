MANCHESTER, April 20 — Mikel Arteta said Arsenal remain “convinced” they will end a 22-year wait to win the Premier League despite losing 2-1 to Manchester City in a potentially decisive clash in the title race yesterday.

The Gunners still hold a three-point lead at the top of the table, but City have a game in hand and the momentum on their side.

Arsenal have now lost four consecutive games in domestic competitions to already miss the chance to end a six-year trophy drought in the League Cup and FA Cup.

History could be set to repeat itself as Arteta’s men also blew leads over City in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns before finishing second.

Arteta, though, insisted his players’ belief is not shaken after a much-improved performance at the Etihad Stadium.

“I believe today, I believe on Wednesday, I believed a week ago because I see them every day and I know the level that we have,” said Arteta.

“But today, if they need to be more convinced, I think they are now more convinced. We are talking about it in the dressing room.

“It’s a new league now. We have three points of advantage, they have the game in hand.

“Everything is still to play for. We know how much we want it and we are not going to stop!”

Arsenal have on paper an easier run-in than City, but have the extra complication of being the only English side still alive in the Champions League.

Arteta’s men face a gruelling semi-final battle with Atletico Madrid as they aim to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time.

But Arteta dismissed the suggestion he will have to raise his players for the final weeks of the campaign.

“If I have to pick the players up to win the Premier League with five games to go, in our hands, and be in the semi-finals of the Champions League, I think I should be at home.

“So it’s not the case, it’s not needed. It’s never been needed, even in difficult moments. So we go again, that’s for sure.” — AFP