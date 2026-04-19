LONDON, April 19 — Matheus Cunha fired Manchester United towards the Champions League with a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Saturday, while Tottenham remain in the relegation zone after twice blowing the lead to draw with Brighton.

Chelsea failed to take advantage of a United defence ravaged by injury and suspension as a fourth straight league defeat for the Blues left their Champions League hopes in ruins.

United have missed out on the riches of Europe’s elite competition for the past two seasons but are closing in on a return thanks to an upturn in fortunes under Michael Carrick.

Cunha swept home Bruno Fernandes’ cross just before half-time to open up a 10-point gap between the Red Devils in third and Chelsea in sixth.

“It was massive for us, a big win,” said Carrick. “To come here and keep a clean sheet like we did, and defend the way we did, I thought it was a magnificent performance.”

At the other end of the table, Spurs sank ever closer to dropping out of the top flight for the first time in nearly 50 years.

In Roberto De Zerbi’s first home game in charge, Tottenham were heading for their first win in 15 league matches until Georginio Rutter’s strike five minutes into stoppage time.

Pedro Porro’s header was quickly cancelled out by Kaoru Mitoma’s spectacular volley in first-half stoppage time.

Xavi Simons’ stunning strike 13 minutes from time sparked an outpouring of joy around the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Yet, the home fans were silenced in added time when Jan Paul van Hecke outmuscled Kevin Danso and squared for Rutter to blast high into the net.

Spurs edge to within one point of West Ham in the battle for survival.

But the Hammers have a game in hand and could stretch that advantage when they travel to Crystal Palace on Monday.

“Everyone of us knows it’s a tough moment, it’s a difficult situation, but we have another five games, 15 points,” said De Zerbi.

“And this team is able to win five games in a row.”

Wolves on the brink

Brighton’s equaliser also saved Wolves from being officially relegated.

But their eight-year stay in the top flight is coming to an end after a 3-0 defeat at Leeds.

Fresh from a first league win away at fierce rivals Manchester United since 1981, Leeds all but secured their top-flight status.

Two goals in two first-half minutes from James Justin and Noah Okafor put the home side in control before Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty in stoppage time rounded off the scoring.

Tottenham’s woeful campaign has been compounded by an impressive return to the top flight by Sunderland and Leeds, to buck the trend of recent seasons.

For the past two years all three promoted sides have gone straight back down.

However, Daniel Farke’s men not only look set for survival, but could reach a first FA Cup final since 1973 should they beat Chelsea in next weekend’s semi-finals.

Howe under pressure

Bournemouth piled more pressure on Newcastle manager Eddie Howe with a 2-1 win at St James’ Park.

The Cherries showed no ill effects from the news that Andoni Iraola will depart as boss at the end of the season.

Marcus Tavernier and Adrien Truffert struck for the visitors to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to 13 matches.

Bournemouth climb to eighth and within four points of the Champions League places.

Newcastle, by contrast, remain in 14th with their hopes of European football next season all but over.

Brentford missed the chance to leapfrog Chelsea into the top six after being held to a 0-0 draw by west London rivals Fulham.

Leaders Arsenal travel to Manchester City in a clash that could decide the destiny of the title race on Sunday.

The Gunners hold a six-point lead, but City have a game in hand and home advantage when the top two clash at the Etihad Stadium. — AFP