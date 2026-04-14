KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — National men’s doubles player Muhammad Haikal Nazri has denied claims that he will leave the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

When contacted by Bernama today, Muhammad Haikal said his current focus is on building a strong partnership with his new partner Bryan Goonting.

“I did not submit any letter to leave BAM. My focus is on my new partner, and we will be competing in the Thailand Open,” he said.

Earlier, media reports claimed that Muhammad Haikal had submitted his resignation letter from the national squad.

Throughout his career, Muhammad Haikal has won three Badminton World Federation World Tour titles while partnering Choong Hon Jian. — Bernama