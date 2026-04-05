LONDON, April 5 — Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has made his first public appearance since he survived a car crash in Nigeria that killed his close friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Joshua had kept a low profile since the accident on December 29, but he was seen at London’s 02 Arena yesterday watching a Derek Chisora bout.

The British fighter was ringside as Chisora made the 50th and final fight of his career against Deontay Wilder.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has said Joshua needs time to heal before considering stepping back into the ring himself.

Dressed in a white tracksuit, Joshua emerged with Hearn from a black people carrier as he walked into the arena past a number of camera crews.

There was no friendly welcome from his old rival Wilder, who was repeatedly linked with a world title bout with Joshua during the peak of their powers.

The American went straight past Joshua without any acknowledgement in a tight corridor inside the arena.

Joshua last fought before Christmas when he faced YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami, but speculation continues over a potential bout with British rival Tyson Fury.

During a ringside interview with DAZN, Joshua said: “It’s amazing to be here. Boxing, especially British boxing, is booming.

“I’m obviously biased, I’m rocking with Derek regardless, so I’m Team Chisora.” — AFP