KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The iconic National Stadium in Bukit Jalil will remain the venue for the 2025-2026 Malaysia Cup final on May 23.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan confirmed this, putting to rest speculation over a possible change of venue due to planned upgrading works at the stadium.

He said the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) had given MFL the nod to complete the Malaysia Cup competition before the venue is closed for upgrading works from June to September.

“The match date and venue remain unchanged. PSM has given us time to complete the Malaysia Cup final. After that, for the 2026-2027 season, we will assess the situation.

“Next season’s FA Cup final may be affected, but we will look at possible solutions,” he said when met at the MFL 2025-2026 Football Clinic, organised in collaboration with MFL and PSM, here today.

Meanwhile, PSM chief executive officer Ilyas Jamil said the temporary closure of the stadium is to allow for the replacement of the athletics track in preparation for the 2027 SEA Games.

“We identified a suitable window to ensure the Malaysia Cup final can still be held here.

“We also hope the FA Cup final next season can be staged at the same venue, but that will depend on the progress of the works. However, from 2027 onwards, I believe there will be no issues,” he said.

In the meantime, the MFL 2025-2026 Football Clinic held today saw the participation of 40 children aged between eight and 12 as part of grassroots football development efforts.

The programme also featured former national players Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan and Safee Sali, who shared their experiences and conducted coaching sessions. — Bernama