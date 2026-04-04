LONDON, April 4 — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss their FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City and both legs of the Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain, manager Arne Slot said yesterday.

The Brazilian suffered an injury during Liverpool’s win over Galatasaray in the Champions League last-16 second leg last month.

The Reds visit Man City today before taking on reigning European champions PSG at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with the quarter-final return leg six days later.

“He will not be part of the Paris Saint-Germain games as well,” Slot told reporters.

“He will be out for a bit longer. Towards the end of the season we expect him to be fit again.”

Alexander Isak may be fit to play a part against City, though, having returned to training after breaking his leg in December.

“It will take a bit of time to give him a lot of minutes,” Slot said of Isak.

“We will make sure we do the right thing in terms of building him up in minutes, but it’s a very good thing to have him on the training ground again.

“It would be even better to have him available for games, that’s for sure.”

Mohamed Salah is ready to play after hobbling off against Galatasaray and then missing Liverpool’s loss at Brighton before the international break.

The Egyptian announced last week he will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Liverpool have endured a tough campaign in the Premier League after winning the title last season and sit in fifth place, battling for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

But they remain in the hunt for a seventh European crown, facing a rematch against PSG after a last-16 penalty shoot-out defeat by the French champions last year.

Alisson starred in that tie with a spectacular display in Liverpool’s 1-0 first-leg victory in Paris.

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to deputise for Alisson at the Etihad against City today, as Liverpool bid to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2022.

‘Incredible milestone’

Man City, still in with a chance of repeating the domestic treble they won in 2018/19, are bidding to reach a record-extending eighth successive FA Cup semi-final.

Pep Guardiola is encouraging his players to focus on the future, after they beat Premier League title rivals Arsenal in last month’s League Cup final.

“It was a long time ago already,” said the City manager of the 2-0 win over the Gunners at Wembley.

“It’s better and nice to win another title. It’s not the most prestigious one but the fact is it’s another chance to play against the best team in Europe so far in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“It was a good test against a good team. We finished one and think of the next one.

“Tomorrow, we have chance to make another incredible milestone — eight semi-finals in a row.” — AFP