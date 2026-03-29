MEXICO CITY, March 29 — A man died ‌in Mexico City’s newly ​renovated Estadio Banorte on Saturday after falling from ‌a box seat area shortly ​before the stadium’s reopening match, security officials said.

The accident occurred just as ​the venue, known as the Azteca Stadium, hosted a friendly between Mexico and Portugal. The match is intended ‌to serve as a ⁠stress test for ⁠the facility after ⁠an around-the-clock construction push ⁠to ⁠meet Saturday’s deadline.

The stadium, scheduled to hold the opening ⁠ceremony on June 11, is to be the first to host matches in three different World Cups.

Authorities said the man ⁠was intoxicated. He attempted to jump from the second-level box seats ⁠to the first level by climbing ⁠along ⁠the exterior of the structure ​before falling ​to the ground ‌floor, they said. — Reuters