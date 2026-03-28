Russell completes front-row lockout for Mercedes

Piastri starts third

Verstappen knocked out in Q2

SUZUKA, March 28 — Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli stormed to a second straight pole position in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix ahead of teammate George Russell today to lock out the front row for Mercedes for a third consecutive race.

The 19-year-old set a time of one minute, 28.778 seconds around the 5.8 km Suzuka circuit, 0.298 seconds faster than his British teammate.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was third quickest, 0.354 seconds off the pace, with Charles Leclerc fourth for Ferrari.

McLaren’s reigning champion Lando Norris, who lost significant time in practice due to issues with his car, was fifth and will start on the third row alongside the other Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton.

“I’m super happy with the session, it was a good one, a clean one,” said Antonelli. “I felt very good in the ⁠car and every run I was ⁠just improving and improving.”

Antonelli heads into tomorrow’s race after ⁠converting his first pole position ⁠into a first ⁠career win in China. A repeat in Japan would see him take the championship lead off Russell, who currently leads Antonelli by four points.

Russell, the winner ⁠of the opening race in Australia and the Saturday sprint in China, complained of a lack of rear grip throughout the session.

“We made some adjustments after final practice and then the beginning of qualifying we were nowhere,” he said. “Very lucky to be again in second.

“The last two weekends it’s kind ⁠of both gone wrong come qualifying. But the race is tomorrow and still a lot to play for,” added Russell, who suffered technical ⁠issues during qualifying in China.

Mercedes have started Formula One’s new rules era in dominant ⁠style and ⁠are on course to chalk up their first season-opening hat-trick of one-two finishes since 2019.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who has won the last four races at Suzuka from pole, failed to make the top 10. The four-times champion described his car as “undriveable” and will start 11th. — Reuters