PARIS, Aug 8 — European champions Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with Lille to sign highly-rated goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Friday.

Chevalier, 23, will sign a five-year contract and command a fee of around €40 million (RM197 million).

He was nominated on Thursday for this year’s men’s Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper at the Ballon d’Or gala after exceptional performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season.

Lille finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season and qualified for the Europa League.

Chevalier’s arrival is likely to pose questions over the future of Italian international ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG.

It is believed PSG sporting director Luis Campos has given Chevalier certain guarantees about his place in the squad, and the Frenchman’s ability with his feet would align more with Luis Enrique’s style of play.

All of which would point to Donnarumma, 26, being relegated to the role of back-up.

A position that would be little to the taste of Italy’s number one, who was named the world’s best goalkeeper in April by the CIES Football Observatory.

PSG have previously dabbled with having a first-choice ‘keeper for league matches and another for European and cup matches, however this system rarely bore fruit in the past.

Donnarumma, who was outstanding as PSG won the Champions League for the first time in their history last term, is in the final year of his contract and would likely interest Premier League clubs.

Indeed England seems the most plausible option for Donnarumma, with both Manchester clubs and Chelsea showing interest.

Manchester United would appear the likely destination for the former AC Milan shotstopper after Cameroon’s Andre Onana has failed to convince since replacing David de Gea between the sticks at Old Trafford two seasons ago. — AFP