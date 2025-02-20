BIRMINGHAM, Feb 20 — Liverpool’s Premier League title charge was slowed by Aston Villa after a pulsating 2-2 draw today left neither side satisfied.

Arne Slot’s men open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Arsenal, but the Gunners now have a game in hand over the Reds.

Liverpool led through Mohamed Salah but were also forced to come from behind after Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins swung momentum in Villa’s favour.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected shot secured a point for the visitors, but it should have been more as substitute Darwin Núñez missed a glorious chance to snatch victory.

“You can understand there is one person in the dressing room who feels quite down,” said Slot on Núñez’s late miss.

“If you watch the game back we created far more chances than them, we did everything we needed to do. The only thing that wasn’t perfect was conceding from a set-piece.”

Villa, though, could also have won it in stoppage time as Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen went close.

A point does little for Villa’s hope of returning to the Champions League next season as they remain in ninth.

“A draw I think is fair for both teams because they had also chances to score,” said Villa boss Unai Emery.

Liverpool are now 22 Premier League games unbeaten, but after conceding at the death against local rivals Everton, a second 2-2 draw in eight days offers Arsenal hope in the title race.

Slot’s men also face a tough trip to Manchester City tomorrow.

“We’re happy where we are,” added Slot. “A bit too much now we played games where we deserve more than we got.

“We want to achieve something together this season and we have all the ingredients for it but still 12 games to go.”

Liverpool onslaught

Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio were handed their first Villa starts by Emery as he reacted to a disappointing 1-1 draw against 10-man Ipswich yesterday.

Rashford nearly had a hand in the opening goal but had strayed offside before his cross was turned into his own net by Virgil van Dijk.

Villa were masters of their own downfall when the opener did arrive on 29 minutes.

Andres Garcia’s backpass went straight to Diogo Jota, who unselfishly squared for Salah to fire in his 29th goal of the season.

Villa were level within nine minutes as Liverpool failed to properly clear a free-kick into the box and the ball fell kindly to Tielemans, who produced a classy finish on the volley.

Jota should have restored the visitors’ advantage immediately when he blazed high and wide with just Emi Martínez to beat.

Instead it was Villa who led at half-time as poor Liverpool defending allowed Watkins a free run to meet Lucas Digne’s cross with a header into the far corner.

The Liverpool onslaught followed in the second half to extend Slot’s run of never having lost an away Premier League game.

Jota curled a fine effort from the edge of the box off the bar.

Alexander-Arnold was a growing influence on the game when he levelled on the hour mark with the aid of a deflection off Tyrone Mings.

Slot threw on Luis Díaz and Núñez off the bench in search of a winner and one of his substitutes should have delivered a vital three points.

Núñez had an open goal to aim at after being picked out by Dominik Szoboszlai but fired over to the disbelief of his manager.

Martínez then had to rush off his line to deny Núñez another clear run on goal.

Villa, though, had the majority of the chances in a frantic finale.

Jacob Ramsey’s strike was ruled out for offside before Rogers and Malen’s powerful drives flew just off target. — AFP