ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 2 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are on course to lift the Malaysia Cup for a fifth time after beating Terengganu FC 2-1 in the semi-final, return-leg tie at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here for a 6-1 aggregate win yesterday.

The Southern Tigers, having won the first-leg clash 4-0 away at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium on Jan 17, have Heberty Fernandes to thank for today's win as the Brazilian import bagged a brace.

Heberty struck in the 31st minute when he received a pass from Bergson Da Silva and unleashed a screamer past Terengganu goalkeeper Syed Muhammad Nasrulhaq Syed Bidin.

Terengganu, however, hit back in the 59th minute when Ismaheel Akinade slotted home a cross from Muhammad Ubaidullah Shamsul Fazili.

But Heberty was not done yet. The Brazilian lashed home a low drive past Syed Muhammad Nasrulhaq in time added on (90+2) to secure victory for the Southern Tigers.

In the April 26 final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, JDT will meet the winner of the Sri Pahang FC-Sabah FC semi-final, return-leg clash at the Temerloh Municipal Council Stadium tomorrow.

Both teams drew 1-1 in the first-leg clash at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu on Jan 18.

JDT have won the Malaysia Cup in 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while in the 2021 final, JDT lost 2-0 to Kuala Lumpur City FC. — Bernama