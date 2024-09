PARIS, Sept 3 — Following is the 2024 Paris Paralympics medal tally as of 7pm local time yesterday (1am Tuesday Malaysian time):

GOLD SILVER BRONZE China 37 28 13 Great Britain 24 13 8 USA 10 15 10 France 9 10 13 Brazil 9 6 15 Australia 7 6 10 Netherlands 7 2 4 Uzbekistan 6 4 4 Italy 5 6 10 Spain 5 3 10 Malaysia 1 0 1

— Bernama