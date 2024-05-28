LONDON, May 28 — Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has signed a new five-year contract, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

The Spaniard has been rewarded after guiding the Birmingham club to a fourth-placed finish and Champions League qualification last season.

Emery, 52, has transformed Villa’s fortunes since arriving in October 2022 with the team just three points above the relegation zone.

“I am very happy to take this step (signing a new contract) and the responsibility of leading this club,” Emery told Villa’s website.

Advertisement

“Since I came to Villa with (co-owner) Wes (Edens) and (chairman) Nassef (Sawiris) we found always the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition.

“There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa and the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”

Villa chairman Sawiris added: “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029.

Advertisement

“As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”

Emery, is a four-time Europa League winner following spells with Spanish clubs Sevilla and Villarreal.

He lifted the Ligue 1 trophy at Paris Saint-Germain and also spent a year in charge of Arsenal from 2018-19.

He then steered Villa, the 1982 European Cup winners, to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League in 2023 and has now overseen their return to European club football’s elite competition after an absence of more than 40 years. — AFP