PARIS, May 24 — France’s record goalscorer Olivier Giroud is to retire from international football after Euro 2024, the World Cup winning striker told Friday’s edition of L’Equipe.

Giroud, who will turn 38 in September, said it was time for the younger generation to have a chance at international level.

The former Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan striker — who joins MLS outfit Los Angeles FC following the European Championship — has scored 57 goals in 131 international appearances.

He broke Thierry Henry’s national goalscoring record of 51 at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar where France did not surrender the title they won in 2018 easily, losing to Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina on penalties in the final.

“To be honest, this will be my last tournament with France,” said Giroud, who was first capped in a friendly against the United States in November 2011.

“Obviously I will miss it a lot. But I believe as regards ‘Les Bleus’, it will be game over after Euro.

“It is time to leave the stage to the young.

“If I triumph in the Euro, I can say that I won everything apart from the Premier League, which is very difficult to win,” he said, adding that the 60-goal milestone was not an obsession for him.

Giroud, who made his name at Montpellier by inspiring the unfashionable club to the 2012 Ligue 1 title, says he believes he still has enough in his legs to pursue a club career.

“I still think I have two years in me, but for the France team in my opinion it has come to an end,” said Giroud, who was also a member of the team under Didier Deschamps that reached the Euro 2016 final.

“Time is beginning to catch up with me and I have thought about it long and hard.

“Playing every three days is becoming more and more difficult, especially at international level.

“I am, though, not going to Los Angeles to be a tourist, but I think it is the right moment for me.”

Giroud’s long career has been rewarded not only with the 2018 World Cup winners medal but also the 2019 Champions League with Chelsea, the 2022 Serie A championship with AC Milan and four FA Cup victories (three with Arsenal, one with Chelsea). — AFP