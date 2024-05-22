KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — National squash ace S. Sivasangari has been listed as one of the five world squash women players nominated for the PSA Female Player of the Year award.

According to the Professional Squash Association (PSA), the winners of the four biggest annual awards — Female Player of the Year, Male Player of the Year, Young Female Player of the Year and Young Male Player of the Year — will be decided by votes.

“Voting will close at 11.59pm on Monday, May 27, with the winners announced at the PSA Awards dinner held at The Book Rotunda in Birmingham on Saturday, June 8 following the semi-finals of the British Open.

“Voting comprises a two-part process, combining the votes made by squash fans on social media with the votes made by the PSA Awards Committee — a group consisting of selected influential former players, members of the media, tournament promoters and PSA Board representatives,” it said.

The other nominees for the Female Player of the Year award are world number one Nour El Sherbini, Nouran Gohar and Hania El Hammamy of Egypt and Olivia Weaver of the United States.

Yesterday, Sivasangari broke into the top 10 of the PSA world tour ranking list after her recent achievements, including a third-round appearance in the PSA World Championship 2023-2024 on May 15 and winning the inaugural London Squash Classic title in April. — Bernama