IMOLA, May 19 — McLaren’s Australian driver Oscar Piastri has been relegated from second to fifth on the grid for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for impeding Haas’s Kevin Magnussen during qualifying.

The penalty means Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris, winner last time out in Miami, starts on the front row alongside championship leader Max Verstappen, on pole for Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari now leads up the second row alongside stablemate Carlos Sainz while Piastri lines up on the third row with George Russell of Mercedes. — AFP