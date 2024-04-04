BARCELONA, April 4 — Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel were taken to hospital after a mass crash also involving Primoz Roglic, which resulted in stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country race being paused today.

Several of the 12 riders involved in the crash fell into a concrete ditch after sliding off on a corner with around 35 kilometres to go in the run from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio, in northern Spain.

Danish rider Vingegaard was taken to an ambulance on a stretcher, while Evenepoel was walking but his team Soudal Quick Step confirmed he was also going to hospital.

Advertisement

Roglic, who also abandoned the race, offered a thumbs up to television cameras while sitting in the Bora-Hansgrohe team car, to show he was not significantly harmed.

The crash happened on the descent from the Alto de Olaeta after a rider in the front of the peloton slid off the road on a right-hand bend.

Earlier today, Roglic’s team-mate Lennard Kamna was left in a “stable condition” in intensive care after a collision with a car during a training ride in Tenerife.

Advertisement

Roglic, who also fell yesterday in stage three but quickly recovered, was leading the overall standings from Evenepoel by seven seconds at the start of racing today. — AFP