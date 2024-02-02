LONDON, Feb 2 — Crystal Palace’s move for Blackburn teenager Adam Wharton was the biggest deal of a quiet transfer deadline day for Premier League clubs as Aston Villa bolstered their attack with the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough.

England under-20 international Wharton has joined the Eagles on a five-and-a-half year deal for a reported initial £18 million (US$23 million), rising to £22 million.

The 19-year-old impressed during 51 appearances for his boyhood club and hopes to follow in the footsteps of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise as stars of the Championship who have successfully taken the step up to the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

“The way they’ve brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me,” said Wharton.

“t’s a big reason why I wanted to come here.”

Villa also dipped into the Championship to add to their forward options with Rogers.

The 21-year-old only joined Middlesbrough in July from Manchester City and scored seven goals in 33 appearances on Teeside.

“We are motivated and excited to work with him and hopefully he can progress here like we think he will do,” said Villa manager Unai Emery.

Burnley completed a loan deal for Montpellier defender Maxime Esteve as they battle for survival.

Vincent Kompany’s men are seven points adrift of safety and only Sheffield United have conceded more goals in the Premier League this season.

Financial rules block big moves

Nottingham Forest were also busy as they aim to survive despite the threat of a points penalty for breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules last season.

Portuguese teenager Rodrigo Ribeiro joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon and a £5 million deal for Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels is expected to be completed before the deadline.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly set to join Fulham on loan for the rest of the season.

But Tottenham’s interest in Conor Gallagher is not expected to progress this window.

A deadline day without any blockbuster moves was in keeping with a reserved January from Premier League clubs.

Just 12 months ago teams in the English top-flight splashed out a record £815 million, led by Chelsea’s £288 million.

This time the collective outlay looks set to be less than £100 million.

A 10-point deduction handed to Everton for breaching profit and sustainability rules has served as a warning that the Premier League are serious about enforcing spending rules.

Premier League clubs are allowed to lose £105 million over a three-year assessment period.

Newcastle have been particularly hamstrung by the regulations as Eddie Howe admitted the Magpies may have to sell before they can buy again after spending £400 million since a Saudi-backed takeover in October 2021.

Title challengers Liverpool and Arsenal did not make a single signing, while champions Manchester City’s only move was a deal for Argentine teenager Claudio Echeverri, who has been sent back on loan to River Plate. — AFP