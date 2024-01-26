JAKARTA, Jan 26 — National men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia had to withdraw from the quarter-finals of the 2024 Indonesian Masters in Istora Senayan, Jakarta, today due to health problems.

The world number 10 decided not to continue in the second set against Canadian Brian Yang after losing the first set 21-14 in 19 minutes of play.

The former All-England badminton champion, however, refused to comment when asked by the media about the reason for his sudden stoppage.

Zii Jia’s management, through X, the platform previously known as Twitter, stated: “Unfortunately Lee Zii Jia had to retire mid-match as his body conditions deteriorated after a severe case of food poisoning for the past couple of days.

“Zii Jia really tried his best to perform but was unable to complete the match against Brian Yang,” according to Team LZJ.

Meanwhile, the national women’s doubles of Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah was shown the exit by China’s pair of Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning who won 21-16, 21-9.

Mixed doubles and 2022 Korea Open gold medallists Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also suffered the same fate when the Chinese pair of Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong beat them 18-21, 21-18, 21-13. — Bernama

