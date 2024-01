LONDON, Jan 25 — Manchester City have signed teenage Argentinian midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate, the Premier League champions announced Thursday.

City said the highly-regarded Echeverri had agreed a contract until June 2028 but would remain at River before moving to the Etihad Stadium in January next year.

No fee was disclosed but British media reports suggested he cost City somewhere in the region of £12.5 million (RM75 million) with add-ons.

Echeverri, who only turned 18 on January 2, has already made six senior appearances for Buenos Aires giants River Plate, where he was given his debut by coach Martin Demichelis, a former Manchester City defender.

Echeverri captained Argentina at the Under-17 World Cup in November and December and scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 quarter-final victory over Brazil before his side suffered a penalty shoot-out loss to Germany in the semi-finals.

He becomes the latest in a line of Argentinians to join City, a list that includes 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez — who also moved to the club from River.

City, who also lifted the Champions League and FA Cup in a treble-winning campaign last season, are currently five points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool. — AFP

