RIYADH, Jan 23 — Karim Benzema feels under “pressure” at his Saudi club Al-Ittihad and wants to leave “temporarily”, a source close to the club told AFP on Tuesday.

Al-Ittihad offered to loan the French striker to another club in the Saudi Pro League but he has refused, the source added.

Benzema, 36, had a meeting with the club that was described as bad-tempered.

He told the meeting “he doesn’t feel he is able to give his best because of the current pressure at Ittihad”.

Contacted by AFP, Benzema’s entourage declined to comment.

Benzema, who was one of the highest-profile signings of the Saudi league last year, returned to the club 17 days late after its mid-season break.

Reports in England say Premier League club Chelsea would be keen to take the former Ballon d’Or winner on loan in the current transfer window. — AFP

