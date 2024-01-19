ABIDJAN, Jan 19 — Mohamed Salah was set to undergo tests Friday on his left hamstring after coming off injured in Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, the team’s doctor told AFP.

The Liverpool superstar came off just before half-time in the Afcon Group B match at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Thursday.

“Salah suffered a pain in the hamstring which led to his change,” Egypt team doctor Mohamed Abou Elela said.

“He is undergoing medical examinations on Friday to see whether he can play against Cape Verde.”

Advertisement

The 31-year-old appeared to be walking normally at the Egyptian team hotel in Ivory Coast’s economic capital, according to an AFP reporter.

Egypt’s final Group B match against Cape Verde on Monday is set to be decisive in their quest to reach the last 16 of the competition.

They needed an injury-time penalty from Salah to salvage a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their opening game at the tournament.

Advertisement

On Thursday they had to come from behind twice to draw with Ghana, Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed scoring their goals, with the result leaving them on two points from two matches.

Egypt have won the Cup of Nations a record seven times but the last of those titles came in 2010, a year before Salah made his international debut. — AFP