LONDON, Jan 12 — Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has been ruled out for at least six weeks after suffering a thigh injury in last weekend’s FA Cup win at Sunderland.

Brazil international Joelinton damaged a tendon in his thigh during Newcastle’s 3-0 victory over their local rivals.

His absence is another blow in a difficult season for ninth placed Newcastle, who are struggling in their bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

“The prospects over the next couple of weeks aren’t good. It’s an injury that will see him certainly miss probably a minimum of six weeks,” Newcastle boss Eddie Howe told reporters on Friday.

“It’s a real blow for us because he’s such an important player. He’s had a very stop-start season, unfortunately, this year where he was so consistent last year in his selection.

“He’s got a problem with a tendon in his quad. Without going too detailed, it’s a very difficult place to get an injury, hence the timescale that he’s going to be out.”

Howe has been linked with a January move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke to help with Newcastle’s injury issues.

But Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales this week revealed the Saudi-backed club may have to sell before they can further strengthen their squad.

The Magpies’ latest financial figures for the year ended June 30, 2023 were published on Thursday and revealed a loss after tax of £73.4 million (RM434.7 million).

“A frustrating story for me because yes, I love Dominic Solanke. I rate him very, very highly,” Howe said.

“But we have not made an enquiry for him and we don’t have the ability to sign a player of that level.”

On the potential to make loan signings instead of permanent deals, Howe added: “I’m not sure there’s many clubs out there that are willing to help us currently.

“To agree a loan deal, you need the club to agree to that deal, so we’re in that moment where I’m not sure we have many friends in the market.” — AFP