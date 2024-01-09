ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 9 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is offering grants totaling RM7 million to all states for the upgrading of drainage systems and the planting of grass in selected stadiums.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said that the grants were intended to improve and enhance the quality of fields, ensuring Malaysia League matches could run smoothly, especially during the rainy season.

She said from the RM7 million offered, each state would receive RM500,000, with RM300,000 for drainage system upgrades and RM200,000 for grass planting.

Yeoh added that the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT), Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, had also agreed to contribute RM300,000 to each state to maintain the pitches once they were upgraded.

“Each state needs to choose one stadium, and the project for upgrading the drainage system and pitch must be completed before April this year.”

“After all the works have been carried out by the state governments that receive the grant, only then will the offer of an RM300,000 donation from Tunku Ismail be given for maintenance purposes for a year,” she said at a press conference here, today.

Yeoh said this after chairing the Malaysia League Management Meeting and Stadium and Venue Management Briefing for the 2024-2025 Malaysia League Season here, today.

Tunku Ismail also attended the meeting, accompanied by Malaysian Football League (MFL) president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan, MFL chief executive officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam and relevant state executive councilors from across the country.

At the same time, Yeoh said the selection of grass types other than cowgrass was encouraged.

She said all the state executive councilors who were present at the meeting welcomed the offer given by KBS, expressing hope that the state governments would continue to cooperate in the effort to advance the country’s sports.

Meanwhile, Tunku Ismail in a separate media statement, said that the KBS grant offered was the result of discussions between him and Yeoh last year.

“I emphasised the importance of quality football infrastructure. I hope to see infrastructure throughout the country improve and meet international standards,” said the Crown Prince of Johor. — Bernama