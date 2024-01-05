KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Local fans can come together and cheer the Harimau Malaya squad by following their 2023 Asia Cup campaign in Doha, Qatar from January 12 to February 10 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, thanks to the Youth and Sports Ministry’s initiative of broadcasting all matches live on big screens at the stadium.

Its minister, Hannah Yeoh said that the gesture was a sign of support for the team, and encouraged all local fans to show up for the match against Jordan on January 15 (1.30 am January 16, Malaysian time) at Al Janoub Stadium, Bahrain (January 20) at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium and two-time champion at Al Janoub Stadium (Jan 25).

“We will open National Stadium to all Harimau Malaya fans, so make sure you show up and support them,” she said in a video clip shared with local media today.

She said team’s success in qualifying based on merit after 42 years as an achievement all Malaysians were proud of, and reminded the the team to do their best when they played their matches.

“I also congratulate the FAM (Football Association of Malaysia) and head coach Kim Pan Gon on their efforts in helping the Harimau Malaya team in qualifying,” she added.

This is the fourth time Malaysia is competing in the Asian Cup finals after qualifying on merit in 1976 in Iran and 1980 in Kuwait, and also as joint-host in 2007.

