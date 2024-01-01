Advertisement

LONDON, Jan 1 — Manchester United midfieder Donny van de Beek has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season, United said today.

The 26-year-old Dutch international joined United in 2020 from Ajax Amsterdam but has not featured regularly for the club. He has made only two Premier League starts for United since returning from a loan spell at Everton in 2022.

After missing the first half of 2023 due to a ligament injury, he has appeared only once in the league this season as a late substitute.

“Van de Beek will be pushing for more playing time in Germany,” United said in a statement.

“Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sixth in the Bundesliga and face a Uefa Europa Conference League play-off with Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in February.” — Reuters

