ROME, Dec 31 — Adrien Rabiot scored to hand Juventus a 1-0 victory over Roma on Saturday that saw the Turin club move within two points of Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Rabiot struck in the 47th minute, while Federico Chiesa’s late goal that would have doubled the tally was ruled out for offside.

The victory leaves Juve on 43 points, just two behind Inter, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Genoa on Friday.

AC Milan consolidated their grip on third spot in Serie A on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sassuolo at the San Siro.

Milan had two goals disallowed for offside in the first half but striker Christian Pulisic finally secured the match decider in the 59th minute.

Stefano Pioli’s men went in search of a second in vain, although Alessandro Florenzi was not far away with his effort late on.

Milan moved three points clear of fourth-placed Fiorentina, 1-0 winners over Torino 24 hour earlier.

Champions Napoli are struggling down in eighth position following their goalless encounter with Monza. — AFP