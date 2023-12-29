LONDON, Dec 29 — Manchester City winger Jack Grealish was burgled while the England star was playing in his club’s Premier League match at Everton on Wednesday.

Grealish’s Cheshire mansion in north-west England was targeted by thieves as he was in action for the Premier League champions during their 3-1 victory on Merseyside.

Members of Grealish’s family and his fiancee Sasha Atwood were watching the televised match at the house when they heard a disturbance, according to reports on Friday.

An alarm was raised and an emergency response was launched with a helicopter, police dogs and a number of officers sent to the property, but no suspects were detected.

It was reported the robbers made off with £1 million (RM5.9 million) worth of jewellery and watches.

Grealish, 28, was informed of the raid after City’s match finished.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Constabulary said: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday 27 December police were called to reports of a burglary.

“The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

“Officers, supported by the police dogs and NPAS (National Police Air Service), were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area, but there was no trace of the suspects.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”

City manager Pep Guardiola was relieved nobody was hurt in the incident, but did not confirm if Grealish would be available for Saturday’s home game against Sheffield United.

“Fortunately nothing wrong happened where the family was inside,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“It is what it is today in the modern day, with many things happening. It was a bad moment for him and his family but, fortunately, what was not damaged were the people inside.” — AFP