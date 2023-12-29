PETALING JAYA, Dec 29 — Harimau Malaya midfielder Stuart Wilkin realises how important and meaningful the 2023 Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar next month is for local football fans.

Wilkin, who is a pillar of Sabah FC’s midfield, said Malaysia’s appearance in this edition of the Asian Cup was an exciting time for all fans who had been waiting for a long time for the national team to compete again in the prestigious tournament.

However, the 25-year-old English-Malaysian midfielder admitted that Malaysia, under the guidance of South Korean coach Kim Pan Gon, would face an uphill task in Group E against Jordan, Bahrain and two-time champions South Korea.

“Very exciting time for everyone, (it’s been) so long since Malaysia hasn’t been in the Asian Cup so everyone is extremely looking forward to the tournament.

“We (the team) see the tournament as very challenging because there are higher ranking teams than us, especially South Korea, a World Cup team, but as a group, we will be working hard and give our best,” he told reporters when met at the national team’s training session at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya, here, today.

The last time Malaysia played in the Asian Cup was when they co-hosted the 2007 edition, with the previous two being in 1976 in Iran and 1980 in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Wilkin who has regularly featured in Pan Gon’s squad this year, said he could feel the improvement in the team ahead of the assignment in Doha.

Commenting on the presence of experienced Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Natxo Insa in the team which has made the competition in midfield even more intense, Wilkin said his teammate had good qualities.

“I believe each of the midfielders is capable of playing in the team, so we all will encourage each other and push each other to be the best we possibly can,” said Wilkin who scored on his debut with Malaysia when they beat Cambodia 4-0 in a friendly in December last year.

Wilkin continued to steal the spotlight when he scored a brace to help Malaysia beat Singapore 4-1 in the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup last group match at home, early this year. — Bernama