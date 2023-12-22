KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) via Esports Integrated (ESI) will organise the EsportsCon Malaysia 2024 for the first time to celebrate the e-sports industry of Malaysia at ESI Hub, Spacerubix , Puchong on January 6.

ESI in a statement announced that the convention will provide a platform for e-sports fans in the country to connect, interact, network and understand more about the sports ecosystem.

“Entry is free and open to all. An easy way for you to visit EsportsCon 2024 Spacerubix, the official location of EsportsCon 2024 which is a hub designed with a unique and aesthetic architecture and complete with various facilities for the community.

“There is a variety of interesting content waiting, including gaming and technology expo, discussion sessions with industry experts, showmatch and meet & greet with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL),” according to the statement.

Advertisement

ESI said that the convention also provides academic exhibitions by universities, cosplay shows, career counseling services, indie game demos, mini contests and lucky draws.

According to the statement, gaming, e-sports and animation exhibitions will also be held in addition to visitors having the opportunity to explore a collection of gaming technology devices such as console systems and smart phones that are sophisticated and up-to-date on the market.

“Not only that, but visitors can also follow a series of discussions with invited guests that will focus on topics related to the e-sports ecosystem in Malaysia,” according to ESI.

Advertisement

Visitors can get the latest info about EsportsCon 2024 on the social media site @esportsintegrated. — Bernama