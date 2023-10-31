KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Two new categories, the MFL Cup Best Player and MFL Cup Top Scorer, will be introduced at the 2023 National Football Awards (ABK23) to be held in December.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) said the two new awards to honour players in the under-23 tournament would raise to 16 the number of categories to be featured in the coming edition.

“A total of 398 out of 782 players have been shortlisted based on their performances with their respective clubs and the list will be trimmed by the ABK23 Vetting Committee to 10 players for every category.

“The lineup of players for each category is based on the positions registered by their teams,” the statement said.

MFL said it was glad to organise the awards ceremony physically this year after holding it online last year.

Among other categories to be contested are the 2023 M-League Best Goal, Fair Play, Best Goalkeeper, Best Coach, Best Team and Most Valuable Player. — Bernama

