LONDON, April 22 — Goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira handed Fulham a 2-1 victory over Leeds United at Craven Cottage today, denting the visitors’ Premier League survival hopes and cementing the west London side’s position in the top half of the table. Chances were few and far between in a quiet first half, with Leeds’ Marc Roca forcing a good save by goalkeeper Bernd Leno from a free kick and Fulham’s best opportunities falling to Pereira from long range.

Fulham took the lead in the 58th minute with a powerful finish from Harry Wilson after Leeds keeper Illan Meslier parried a Willian cross into the Welsh forward’s path.

Fulham’s second came in similar fashion. Meslier could only divert a cross from left back Antonee Robinson into Pereira’s path and the midfielder lashed the ball into the unguarded net.

Leeds’ consolation came in the 79th when substitute Patrick Bamford turned the ball forward after a ricochet in the area before Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha put it into his own net.

Fulham have moved up to ninth on 45 points, while Leeds stayed in 16th with 29, two points above the relegation zone. — Reuters