Patrick Reed plays a shot during the second round of the International Series Singapore golf tournament at Tanah Merah Country Club in Singapore August 11, 2022. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 — US golfer Patrick Reed, who departed the US PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, has filed a US$750 million (RM3.3 billion) defamation lawsuit against The Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee.

The US District Court filing in Houston, Texas, says “calculated, malicious, false and reckless attacks” have caused Reed major damages, including multiple multi-million-dollar sponsorship deals.

Reed, 32, won the 2018 Masters and was nicknamed “Captain America” for his emotional performances on US Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams from 2014-2019.

He joined the LIV Golf Series in June.

Reed claims in the lawsuit that Chamblee, a former PGA player, has a history of dubbing Reed a cheater and criticizing all players who leave the PGA for LIV Golf.

Reed accused Chamblee of “misreporting information” with “reckless disregard of the truth” and targeting Reed since he was 23 to “destroy his reputation, create hate and a hostile work environment for him.” — AFP