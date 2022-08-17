Villarreal's Pervis Estupinan in action with Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman in the Champions League match at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal April 6, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 17 — Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal after the departure of left back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Estupinan has signed a five-year deal, subject to international clearance. Brighton did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

“We’re excited by what Pervis brings us and he fills a position to which we’ve been looking to add depth,” Brighton head coach Graham Potter said. — Reuters