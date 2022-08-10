Sanchez was released by Inter on Monday after two seasons in Serie A. — Picture via Facebook

MARSEILLE, Aug 10 — Chile forward Alexis Sanchez arrived in Marseille on Tuesday with local fans welcoming the former Arsenal and Inter Milan star at a local airport.

Sanchez was released by Inter on Monday after two seasons in Serie A with the club keen to move the 33-year-old’s €7 million (RM31.8 million) a year salary off their pay-roll.

Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 last season and former Barcelona and Manchester United man Sanchez, who has experience of the Champions League, is likely to sign a one-year deal Wednesday.

Fans at the airport lit flares, played drums and rolled out a huge Chilean flag.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria said on Sunday that he was interested in bringing Sanchez to Ligue 1, saying to Prime Video that he was “the sort of profile we want”. — AFP