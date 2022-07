Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar passes the ball during PSG’s Japan Tour football match against Gamba Osaka at Suita stadium in Osaka, July 25, 2022. — AFP pic

MADRID, July 27 — Neymar is due to face trial in October over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona, judicial sources said today.

Neymar and former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu will be tried for alleged corruption and fraud related to the forward’s move from Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

The trial will take place from October 17 to 31. — AFP