Luis Suarez announced through his Twitter account July 26, 2022, that he has a pre-agreement with Uruguay’s Nacional, the club in which he began his career. — AFP pic

MONTEVIDEO, July 27 — Luis Suarez has signed a short-term contract to rejoin his boyhood club Nacional in Uruguay ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, the club president said today.

Suarez revealed on social media yesterday that he had a preliminary agreement to rejoin the club where he started his career and today, Nacional president Jose Fuentes told Sport 890 radio station that the 35-year-old star has signed a five-month contract. — AFP