This file photograph taken April 10, 2022, shows Leipzig’s French defender Nordi Mukiele pointing during the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Leipzig, eastern Germany. — AFP pic

BERLIN, July 26 — Defender Nordi Mukiele will leave RB Leipzig after four years, he said today, with a move to French powerhouse Paris St Germain widely expected to be completed soon.

Mukiele joined Leipzig in 2018 and helped them reach the 2020 Champions League semi-finals while also winning the German Cup this year, the club’s first major trophy.

“I wanted to thank you for everything you have done for me,” Mukiele said on social media.

“You made me feel home since the very first day I arrived and it is with heavy heart that I leave today. I want to thank everyone involved at the club that help us reach our goals on a daily basis.”

The 24-year-old France international is reportedly close to signing a multi-year deal with PSG despite interest from other clubs, including Chelsea. — Reuters