Malaysian women’s doubles players Pearly Tan (left) and Thinaah Muralitharan in a match against Chinese players Liu Xuan Xuan and Xia Yu Ting in the qualifying round match of the Petronas Malaysian Open 2022 at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, June 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — National number one women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah beat Liu Xuan Xuan-Xia Yu Ting of China in the opening round of the 2022 Malaysia Open here today.

Pearly-Thinaah survived a shaky start at Axiata Arena as they fought neck and neck with the Chinese pair before winning 22-20 in the opening game.

Pearly-Thinaah looked more comfortable in the next game as they powered their way to a 21-13 win to seal the match, extending their winning run to 2-0 since they first met in the Thailand Open last month.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Pearly, 22, admitted they were unhappy with their game today, especially in adapting to the court condition.

She said there is still a lot of room for improvement and hoped to return stronger in their quest to make the last eight when they square off against either seventh seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand or another Chinese pair, Zhang Shu Xian-Zheng Yu, tomorrow. — Bernama