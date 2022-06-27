Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who visited Sivasangari this afternoon, said the 23-year-old athlete was expected to require at least three months to fully recover before that she could return to the court. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — National women’s squash player S Sivasangari, who was involved in a car crash early yesterday morning, is now in stable condition after being receiving intensive treatment at the Putrajaya Hospital.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who visited Sivasangari this afternoon, said that the 23-year-old athlete was expected to require at least three months to fully recover before she could return to the court.

He said the Kedah-born athlete, who was also supposed to bear the Jalur Gemilang at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8, would not be able to participate in the competition.

“Siva (Sivasangari) is currently conscious, and Alhamdulillah, I managed to give words of encouragement and support to her. Her parents are also very positive-minded and Siva also had a positive vibe. Very pleased to hear she has such a strong spirit.

“When I knew about this (crash), I was very concerned. But when I spoke with the doctors and specialists, they said the seriousness of the injury (was such that) it can be cured, so I felt relieved,” he said when met by reporters after visiting Sivasangari.

Ahmad Faizal said the National Sports Institute (NSI) would also provide follow-up treatment to Sivasangari if required.

Meanwhile, he advised national athletes not to go out unnecessarily for their own safety, especially ahead of major sporting events.

“As far as possible, we want to avoid any untoward incidents from happening to national athletes who have been preparing for so long, as it (the incidents) can prevent them from competing. I hope the whole country prays for Sivasangari’s speedy recovery,” he said.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya Hospital deputy director-general Dr Mohammad Khairol Anwar Yusof said Sivasangari had suffered injuries to her face and spine (C1) but was in stable condition.

However, he said the hospital could not yet confirm how long the athlete would remain admitted.

“She (Sivasangari) has sustained a few laceration wounds on the face, and some injuries in the back and it depends on our observation how long she needs to be in the hospital. We are committed to looking after our athlete and let’s pray that Sivasangari will recover soonest,” he said.

When asked whether Sivasangari required additional surgery, Dr Khairol said it was too early to know, but a team of experts would monitor the athlete from time to time.

“It’s also too early for us to speculate whether she can play or not, now let’s focus on her recovery first, and of course after that, she will go to rehab and training,” he said.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) yesterday, a woman suffered injuries to her head in a crash involving a lorry and a car along the Maju Express Highway at 3.46am.

Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Rosman Ab Rahman said the department received an initial report of a Proton Saga BLM car that had burned about 90 per cent after hitting the back of a one-tonne lorry before skidding and catching fire.

Sivasangari was supposed to be the country’s flagbearer at the Commonwealth Games along with powerlifting athlete Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, and was among the gold medal hopes for Malaysia at the Games. — Bernama